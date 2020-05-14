Tag Team Titles Change Hands on NXT (Pics, Video)

We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s opening match of NXT. Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) won the NXT Tag Team Championships from Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher to capture the titles. You can see pics and video from the match.

This is Imperium’s first run with the titles. The Broserweights (for which Thatcher was substituting after Pete Dunne was stuck in the UK) held the titles for 87 days.