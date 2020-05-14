wrestling / News
Tag Team Titles Change Hands on NXT (Pics, Video)
We have new NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s opening match of NXT. Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) won the NXT Tag Team Championships from Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher to capture the titles. You can see pics and video from the match.
This is Imperium’s first run with the titles. The Broserweights (for which Thatcher was substituting after Pete Dunne was stuck in the UK) held the titles for 87 days.
No fist bump, no problem for the bro. 👊#TimothyThatcher & @SuperKingofBros are ready to defend their #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/TM9sexEZYN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 14, 2020
The mat is sacred. #WWENXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM @FabianAichner @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/du78up4BvT
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 14, 2020
HOW does he do that? 😨#WWENXT @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/931YWEmHnC
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020
Poor bro. 😬 #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/IFV5iqAeMS
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 14, 2020
NOOOOOOOO!
Tim, where are you going?! Don't leave a bro hanging! #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/YFeb4C61TG
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020
.@SuperKingofBros lost a bro and the titles. @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner are your NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/5b1BquUw15
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020
It's a gritty ground-and-pound battle as @SuperKingofBros & #TimothyThatcher look to successfully defend the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against #Imperium. pic.twitter.com/GeXiUPmMwZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020
It's a gritty ground-and-pound battle as @SuperKingofBros & #TimothyThatcher look to successfully defend the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against #Imperium. pic.twitter.com/GeXiUPmMwZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location
- Matt Riddle ‘Had No Idea’ About WWE Brand-to-Brand Invitation, Admits He Didn’t Watch RAW
- Heath Slater Reveals Origin of ‘I Got Kids,’ Says It Was Off Script And That Vince McMahon Loved It
- The Undertaker Discusses If Undertaker Character Would Be Successful If It Debuted Today, How Much He Did to Protect The Character