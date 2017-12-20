 

wrestling / News

Tag Team Titles Change Hands On This Week’s NXT (Pics, Video)

December 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Tag Team Champion Undisputed Era

– The NXT Tag Team Championships changed hands on this week’s episode. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Sanity for the titles. You can see pics and video of the match below:

article topics :

NXT, The Undisputed Era, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading