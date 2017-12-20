wrestling / News
Tag Team Titles Change Hands On This Week’s NXT (Pics, Video)
– The NXT Tag Team Championships changed hands on this week’s episode. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Sanity for the titles. You can see pics and video of the match below:
