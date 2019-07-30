Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)

– There are new Raw Tag Team Champions after Monday’s episode of Raw. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won a triple threat match to lay claim to the championships, with Luke Gallows pinning Jimmy Uso to lay claim to the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks Anderson and Gallows’ second run with the championships, having held them from the 2017 Royal Rumble to WrestleMania 33. The Revival’s second title reign ends at 49 days.