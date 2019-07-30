wrestling / News
Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Video)
– There are new Raw Tag Team Champions after Monday’s episode of Raw. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won a triple threat match to lay claim to the championships, with Luke Gallows pinning Jimmy Uso to lay claim to the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks Anderson and Gallows’ second run with the championships, having held them from the 2017 Royal Rumble to WrestleMania 33. The Revival’s second title reign ends at 49 days.
UP NEXT: The @WWEUsos are looking to reclaim tag team gold when they battle #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE AND #TheOC @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/kgNuyWuaio
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
Only
Club
That
Matters#RAW @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/3EMwzWLHlS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
Keep it dirty.
Keep it gritty.
Keep it REVIVAL. #RAW #TopGuys #FTR @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/ZSjeByycx9
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
T E X T B O O K.#RAW #TagTeamTitles @ScottDawsonWWE pic.twitter.com/QY5xIkTo2x
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
Having fun watching, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE? #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/qvEg1H08XU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
Well, #TheOC is finally in the match-up, and @KarlAndersonWWE is taking full advantage. #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/1ECxWFcwtD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
Consider the pace PICKED UP courtesy of The @WWEUsos! #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/6WK1LSgZhb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
WE SEE YOU, DASH!#RAW #TagTeamTitles @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/7y1q5kSCZg
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
Jimmy @WWEUsos is on FIRE with the #RAW #TagTeamTitles on the line! @ScottDawsonWWE@DashWilderWWE@LukeGallowsWWE pic.twitter.com/D8NK7hSri5
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
They're risking it ALL for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles! @WWEUsos @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/ryIuDYTH6D
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
Oh, this celebration is about to be THE SWEETEST. #TheOC#RAW @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/f76A6Ezji4
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
