Tag Team Titles Change Hands on RAW, Rematch Set For Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

Seth Rollins and Murphy’s Raw Tag Team Championship reign has come to an end following their match on tonight’s Raw. The Street Profits defeated Rollins and Murphy to lay claim to the titles; you can check out the pics and video from the match below. Rollins and Murphy will get a rematch at WWE Elimination Chamber.

This marks the Profits’ first run with the titles, and ends Rollins and Murphy’s reign at 42 after they won the titles on the January 20th episode of Raw from the Viking Raiders.