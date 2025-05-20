Tag Team To Disband If They Fail To Win Titles At TNA Under Siege

Spitfire, made up of Jody Threat and Dani Luna, faces a make-or-break moment at the upcoming TNA Under Siege event this Saturday, May 24, 2025. The duo is set to challenge Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, but a huge condition has been added to the match.

This will be Spitfire’s second chance to win back the tag team titles. They previously lost the championships at the TNA Sacrifice event back in March 2025.

In an exclusive video shared by TNA Wrestling on social media just a few days before their important title bout, Jody Threat and Dani Luna revealed a significant agreement. The team has decided that if they do not win the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship at Under Siege, they will break up as a tag team.