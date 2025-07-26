Tag Team Tournament Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal for tonight’s episode of Collision. Juice Robinson will team with Austin Gunn as The Bang Bang Gang, taking on Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Robinson replaces Colten Gunn, who was injured on last week’s Collision. Here’s the updated line up for tonight’s episode, which airs on TNT and MAX:

* AEW TNT Championship: Dustin Rhodes (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Alex Windsor

* World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal: The Bang Bang Gang vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith