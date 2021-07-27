wrestling / News
Tag Team Turbulence Finals & More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
This week’s episode of NJPW Strong will see the conclusion of the Tag Team Turbulence tournament and more. NJPW announced the lineup on Friday for the show, which airs on New Japan World on Friday night.
The card is as follows:
* Tag Team Turbulence Finals: Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson)
* Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest vs Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs & Misterioso
* Knight vs Bateman
