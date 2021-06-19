Tag Team Turbulence Tournament Announced For NJPW Strong

NJPW Strong will host a Tag Team Turbulence tournament over the month of July. NJPW of America announced that the eight-team single elimination tournament will take place from July 16th through the 30th, with a Road To special episode on July 9th. The tournament will feature the Good Brothers, TJP & Clark Connors, Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita, Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta, Kevin Knight & The DKC, West Coast Wrecking Crew, Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson), Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR Kratos).

The first-round matchups are:

* Good Brothers vs TJP & Clark Connors

* Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs West Coast Wrecking Crew

* Violence Unlimited vs Team Filthy