Tag Team Turbulence Tournament Announced For NJPW Strong
June 19, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW Strong will host a Tag Team Turbulence tournament over the month of July. NJPW of America announced that the eight-team single elimination tournament will take place from July 16th through the 30th, with a Road To special episode on July 9th. The tournament will feature the Good Brothers, TJP & Clark Connors, Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita, Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta, Kevin Knight & The DKC, West Coast Wrecking Crew, Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson), Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR Kratos).
The first-round matchups are:
* Good Brothers vs TJP & Clark Connors
* Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
* Kevin Knight & The DKC vs West Coast Wrecking Crew
* Violence Unlimited vs Team Filthy