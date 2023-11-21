Tag Team Turmoil Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following bouts were announced on Monday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network and is the fallout show for Survivor Series:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher vs. Imperium

* Ivar vs. Bronson Reed