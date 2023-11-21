wrestling / News

Tag Team Turmoil Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

November 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 11-27-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following bouts were announced on Monday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network and is the fallout show for Survivor Series:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher vs. Imperium
* Ivar vs. Bronson Reed

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading