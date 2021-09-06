Tag Team Turmoil Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Lineup

WWE has announced a tag team turmoil match for tonight’s episode of RAW, with the winners facing RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The match includes AJ Styles & Omos, Mansoor & Mustafa Ali, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal & Veer, T-BAR & MACE and The New Day. Here’s the updated lineup:

* RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax

* Winner Gets US Title Shot at Extreme Rules: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Natalya & Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH

* Tag Team Turmoil: AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day