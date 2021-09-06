wrestling / News
Tag Team Turmoil Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Lineup
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a tag team turmoil match for tonight’s episode of RAW, with the winners facing RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The match includes AJ Styles & Omos, Mansoor & Mustafa Ali, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal & Veer, T-BAR & MACE and The New Day. Here’s the updated lineup:
* RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax
* Winner Gets US Title Shot at Extreme Rules: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Natalya & Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH
* Tag Team Turmoil: AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day
