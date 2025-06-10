wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 6-9-25 Image Credit: WWE

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs will battle The Culling on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that the tag team will face Shawn Spears & Niko Vance on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy
* NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy
* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. The Culling
* Luca Crusifino & Tony D’Angelo vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

