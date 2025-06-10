wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
June 10, 2025
Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs will battle The Culling on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that the tag team will face Shawn Spears & Niko Vance on this week’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy
* NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy
* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. The Culling
* Luca Crusifino & Tony D’Angelo vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
Josh Briggs and @noah_yoshiki will go head-to-head with The Culling in tag team action TONIGHT on #WWENXT!
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/YwaXprw275
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2025
