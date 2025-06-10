Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs will battle The Culling on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that the tag team will face Shawn Spears & Niko Vance on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy

* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs. The Culling

* Luca Crusifino & Tony D’Angelo vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe