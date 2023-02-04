Tag Title Match, #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has two big matches set for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs live on FOX:

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar