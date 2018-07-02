Various News: Tag Title Match Added to July 19th MLW Event, New UpUpDownDown Video

– MLW has announced that July 19th in New York City that tag team champions Fenix & Pentagon will defend their tag titles against Aerostar & Drago. Here is the updated card for the show, which will air as a two hour special on beIN sports on July 27th…

* To Determine The First MLW Middleweight Champion: Joey Ryan vs. MJF

* MLW tag Team Title Match: Champions Fenix & Pentagon vs. Aerostar & Drago

* John Hennigan vs. Low Ki

* Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman II) vs. Rich Swann & ACH

* Battle Riot: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, John Hennigan, “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan, ACH, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Teddy Hart, Rich Swann, Pentagon Jr., Jimmy Yuta, Jake Hager, Swoggle, Lance Anoa’i, “PCO” Pierre Carl Ouellet, Konnan, Joey Ryan, Sami Callihan, Jason Cade, MJF, Rey Fenix, Kotto Brazil and more to be announced soon!

– Here is a new episode of UpUpDownDown, with the cast playing Wheel of fortune…

