wrestling / News
Tag Title Match, Casino Battle Royal Announced For AEW All Out
August 27, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has set two more matches, a Tag Team Championship match and the Casino Battle Royal, for next months AEW All Out. On tonight’s show it was announced that Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will face FTR, who won a Tag Team Gauntlet match, with Page and Omega’s tag titles on the line.
The Casino Battle Royal has Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks announced thus far, with more entrants to be announced over the next week and the winner earning a shot at the AEW World Championship.
We’ll have an updated lineup for All Out after the show. It takes place on September 5th and will air on BR Live (North America) and FITE TV (Internationally).
More Trending Stories
- WWE Files Opposition to FTR Trademarks, Claim They Were Created by WWE
- Dominik Mysterio Reveals His Interaction With Vince McMahon Following His Match at SummerSlam
- Triple H On AEW Competing With WWE, Most Important Thing For WWE In The Next 5 Years, Building New Stars
- Arn Anderson Discusses Voicing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon About 50/50 Booking, Why WWE Should’ve Done More With Rusev Day