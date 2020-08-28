Tag Title Match, Casino Battle Royal Announced For AEW All Out

AEW has set two more matches, a Tag Team Championship match and the Casino Battle Royal, for next months AEW All Out. On tonight’s show it was announced that Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will face FTR, who won a Tag Team Gauntlet match, with Page and Omega’s tag titles on the line.

The Casino Battle Royal has Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks announced thus far, with more entrants to be announced over the next week and the winner earning a shot at the AEW World Championship.

We’ll have an updated lineup for All Out after the show. It takes place on September 5th and will air on BR Live (North America) and FITE TV (Internationally).