Fatal Four-Way Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a big Fatal Four-Way match with some returning NXT stars and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for next week’s episode, which airs live on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* Wes Lee v s. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano

If Lee wins, he gets an NXT North American Championship match at NXT Deadline

* Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA