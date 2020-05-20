wrestling / News

Tag Title Match, #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals Set For Next Week’s Impact

May 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Tag Team Title match and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Following Tuesday night’s show, the company announced the following:

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Cody Deaner & “Wheels”
* Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel vs.
* Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Rhino vs. Hernandez
* Kimber Lee vs. Havok

The show takes place next Tuesday on AXS TV.

