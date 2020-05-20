wrestling / News
Tag Title Match, #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals Set For Next Week’s Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced a Tag Team Title match and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Following Tuesday night’s show, the company announced the following:
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Cody Deaner & “Wheels”
* Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel vs.
* Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Rhino vs. Hernandez
* Kimber Lee vs. Havok
The show takes place next Tuesday on AXS TV.
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @The_Ace_Austin vs. @SuperMexCTM – Semi-Final Match@TheTreyMiguel vs. @MichaelElgin25 – Semi-Final Match @OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon vs. @CodyDeaner and a partner @Kimber_Lee90 vs. @FearHavok! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/IKPl1Ingpv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 20, 2020
