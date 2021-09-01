wrestling / News

Tag Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

August 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 9-7-21

– WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT including two tag team title matches and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Lorcan & Burch
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Zoey & Io vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro
* Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray
* Mei Ying vs. TBA
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

