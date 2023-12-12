wrestling / News
Tag Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two Tag Team Championship matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The following bouts are official for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day vs. The Creed Brothers
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
