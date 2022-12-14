Tag Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Both sets of the brand’s Tag Team Champions will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tue4sday night on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark