Taichi Confirms He Tested Positive For COVID-19

It was reported earlier this month that several talents in NJPW tested positive for COVID-19 and yesterday Kazuchika Okada confirmed that he was one of them. Now, Taichi has also confirmed that he had the Coronavirus in an interview with Tokyo Sports.

Taichi was one of nine wrestlers who were pulled following Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka, Japan. However he did appear via video on NJPW World for today’s show in Korakuen Hall. Taichi said that he felt sick after returning to Tokyo and had a high fever of 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit). It was the first time he had fever for a week and he felt dizzy after resuming training.

He said: “I was in that state in Fukuoka, and I thought it might be the case, so I was right (positive).”

He noted that he wasn’t fatigued and didn’t lose his sense of taste, as he only had the fever, so he stayed at home and played PS5. Now he’s better and has resumed training. He thought about taking part in the Road to Wrestle Grand Slam shows, but Zack Sabre Jr chose not to take part so he stayed behind as well.

Taichi added: “Please take a little more rest. Let’s do it again in perfect condition. I understand that it’s not just a sickness. I’m the most serious man I go to. I didn’t go anywhere according to company rules, I did it seriously. But the result is You might think it’s a distant story about other people’s affairs, but I should have been more careful.“