Taichi Wins Back Iron Fingers, Zack Sabre Jr Earns Tag Title Shot at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku
It was a good night for the Dangerous Tekkers at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, as both Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr defeated Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in singles matches. Sabre defeated Loa in a match to earn the team a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight tag team titles, while Taichi beat Tonga in a ladder match to secure the Iron Fingers. If Loa had won his match, the team would never be able to challenge for the titles again.
