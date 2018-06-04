Quantcast

 

Taiji Ishimori Announced For Impact’s Slammiversary PPV

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Taiji IShimori NJPW

– Impact Wrestling announced today that NJPW Best of the Super Junior finalist Taiji Ishimori “is coming” to their Slammiversary PPV on July 22nd…

