– Taiji Ishimori spoke to NJPW ahead of this weekend’s ROH-NJPW G1 Supercard. Ishimori is set to defend his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title against Bandido and Dragon Lee in a triple threat bout. Below are some highlights:

On Bandido: “Obviously his background is in lucha, but that’s not all he has going for him. He’s wrestled in Dragon Gate before, so has some Japanese experience. I think he can wrestle Japanese style, can wrestle American style. He could really wrestle for any promotion in the world. When we faced each other for PWG, it was at this tiny place. Sold out there were about 300 people there. One year later, Madison Square Garden for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.”

On Dragon Lee: “He had those great matches with Hiromu Takahashi. Tough, tough matches. Watching those matches you see that he’s taken on a little bit of the Japanese style.”

On Wrestling At MSG: “I think a lot of people view it as a Mecca for pro wrestling and martial arts. I associated it with boxing a lot more, so didn’t really know much about it as a pro wrestling venue. The world is watching. I really think this is the biggest moment in my career. It’s crazy to think not one year ago I was revealed at Dontaku as the Bone Soldier. I can’t imagine telling myself this would happen a year ago.”