– ROH has announced the lineup for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Taiji Ishimori returns to ROH for the first time in several years. He’ll be facing Jacoby Watts. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament Match: Queen Aminata vs. Taya Valkyrie

* For Custody of The Boys: Dalton Castle vs. Johnny TV

* Lee Johnson vs. Mike Sydal

* Blake Christian vs. Komander

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Jacoby Watts

* We’ll hear from ROH Women’s World Champ Athena, Billie Starkz, and Lexy Nair

