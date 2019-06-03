Taiji Ishimori Out With Shoulder Injury, Will Miss Monday’s NJPW Show

– Best of the Super Juniors block A competitor Taiji Ishimori is down due to a shoulde injury and will miss Monday’s show in Okayama. New Japan announced on Sunday that Ishimori suffered an injury to his right shoulder during his match against Shingo Takagi on Friday, resulting in a change to Monday’s card.

Instead of the original match of Tiger Mask, Jonathan Gresham & SHO vs Taiji Ishimori, Jado & Gedo, the match will now be Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura vs SHO & Jonathan Gresham.

NJPW said Ishimori will be undergoing further evaluation, with more information coming about his condition when it is available.