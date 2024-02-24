wrestling / News

Taiji Ishimori Teases Appearance on Tonight’s AEW Collision

February 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taiji Ishimori Image Credit: NJPW

– NJPW wrestler Taiji Ishimori shared a photo on social media earlier today indicating that he’s in Springfield, Missouri ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision. He also shared a photo of the entrance set at the Great Southern Bank Arena, which you can view below.

Taiji Ishimori initially wrote (via Google Translate), “Let’s get started.” Ricky Starks later responded, “What up gang u around backstage?”

Ishimori is not currently scheduled to compete or appear on tonight’s AEW Collision.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, NJPW, Taiji Ishimori, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading