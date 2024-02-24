Taiji Ishimori Teases Appearance on Tonight’s AEW Collision

– NJPW wrestler Taiji Ishimori shared a photo on social media earlier today indicating that he’s in Springfield, Missouri ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision. He also shared a photo of the entrance set at the Great Southern Bank Arena, which you can view below.

Taiji Ishimori initially wrote (via Google Translate), “Let’s get started.” Ricky Starks later responded, “What up gang u around backstage?”

Ishimori is not currently scheduled to compete or appear on tonight’s AEW Collision.