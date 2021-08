ECW and WWE alumnus Yoshihiro Tajiri is set to make his MLW debut in October. MLW announced on Monday that Tajiri will make his debut for the company at MLW Fightland on October 2nd at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You can see the announcement video below. Tajiri exited WWE in 2005 and has been working in Japan, with a few sporadic WWE appearances over the years since.