wrestling / News
Tajiri Says Only the Best Can Join WWE, Open to Being Hired as a Coach
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Spin.ph recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Tajiri, who shared his thoughts in WWE. Speaking on the promotion, Tajiri said, “Everybody is the best in the WWE. Only the best can join.”
Tajiri noted that he’s not looking to return to WWE because he’s looking for something new. He added, “I have already graduated from there. I always have to see something new.” On teaching young up and coming talent, he stated, “I like to teach young guys. So if somebody wants to hire me as a coach, I’m good anywhere. Keep your head in the game if you want to be a wrestler. Just keep wrestling. Focus.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart Was Not at Fault for Goldberg’s Injury at WCW Slamboree 1999
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Discusses What It Was Like to Work With ‘High Maintenance’ Ultimate Warrior During His 1996 Return to WWE
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened