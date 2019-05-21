Tajiri Says Only the Best Can Join WWE, Open to Being Hired as a Coach

– Spin.ph recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Tajiri, who shared his thoughts in WWE. Speaking on the promotion, Tajiri said, “Everybody is the best in the WWE. Only the best can join.”

Tajiri noted that he’s not looking to return to WWE because he’s looking for something new. He added, “I have already graduated from there. I always have to see something new.” On teaching young up and coming talent, he stated, “I like to teach young guys. So if somebody wants to hire me as a coach, I’m good anywhere. Keep your head in the game if you want to be a wrestler. Just keep wrestling. Focus.”