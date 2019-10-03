Various News: Takashi Sugiura vs. Michael Elgin Title Match Set for NOAH in Nov., Kofi Kingston Reveals New Custom Shoes, Paige Has Best Interview Ever

– Pro Wrestling NOAH officially announced today that Takashi Sugiura will face Michael Elgin to crown the first GHC National champion for the upcoming event on Saturday, November 2. You can check out the announcement tweet below.

– UpUpDownDown released a new custom Kicks review for Kofi Kingston. You can check out that video below.

– IMDB released a video with Paige for “the Best Interview Ever.” You can check out that video below.