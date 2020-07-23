wrestling / News
WWE News: Takeover Qualifier Set For Next Week’s NXT, Isaiah Scott Takes Aim at Cruiserweight Title
July 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has an NXT Takeover: XXX qualifying match for next week’s episode of NXT. Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher and Dexter Lumis set will face off next week in a qualifier for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match that will take place at Takeover.
Timothy Thatcher.@DexterLumis.
You've been warned.@FinnBalor has his eyes on the #WWENXT #NorthAmericanTitle. pic.twitter.com/e1u2GlOkCF
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020
– WWE posted the followinig segment from NXT of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott looking to chase Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship:
