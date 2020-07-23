WWE News: Takeover Qualifier Set For Next Week’s NXT, Isaiah Scott Takes Aim at Cruiserweight Title

– WWE has an NXT Takeover: XXX qualifying match for next week’s episode of NXT. Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher and Dexter Lumis set will face off next week in a qualifier for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match that will take place at Takeover.

– WWE posted the followinig segment from NXT of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott looking to chase Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship: