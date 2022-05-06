wrestling / News
Possible Spoilers On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
WWE RAW Tag Team champions Randy Orton and Riddle are backstage at tonight’s SmackDown taping in Long Island, NY, according to PWInsider.
Additionally, L.A. Knight is also at tonight’s taping. Knight has been working dark segments on SmackDown tapings of late in a manager role. Mansoor and Mace, who have been managed by Knight in the dark segments, are there also. NXT UK star Jinny was also spotted in NYC today, although is not expected to perform on the show.
