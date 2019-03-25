wrestling / News
Note On Talent Backstage at Tonight’s RAW (SPOILER)
March 25, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Beth Phoenix is backstage at RAW in Boston, so her storyline with Natalya going after the Women’s Tag Team Titles should continue tonight.
