Note on Talent Backstage For Tonight’s AEW Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that a STARDOM wrestler is set to appear at tonight’s AEW and ROH tapings, which include Collision and Battle of the Belts VII. Utami Hayashishita is in Calgary and will work a match at the tapings. With the cards announced for the two AEW show, it is likely she will appear for ROH.

Utami was recently in Florida training with Natalya, IYO SKY and others.

