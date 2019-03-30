Talent Confirmed For AAA Press Conference At Madison Square Garden

PWInsider reports that Blue Demon Jr., Konnan, Pentagón Jr., Rey Fénix, Drago, Aerostar, Puma King, Taya Valkyrie and Daga are set for the AAA press conference that happens this Thursday, April 4 at Madison Square Garden. More talents will appear that will be announced at a later time. A press advisory said that AAA will come to the United States in September 2019 and the conference would be an opportunity for “AAA’s top executive [to] share his vision for Lucha Libre’s next chapter.”

AAA had two holds to run MSG in the fall of 2018, but those shows were never announced and never happened. At the time, it was reported that while they were working on strategies to run in the fall of 2018, they were considering pushing back the debut until 2019 as they wanted to maximize it and not “waste the time, money and effort going into the debut.” The press conference will likely reveal a debut date for AAA running the venue, possibly with a partnership with All Elite Wrestling (this has not been confirmed). AAA previously ran the Theater in Madison Square Garden (now known as the Hulu Theater) in July 1994, headlined by Konnan & Cien Caras & Perro Aguayo vs. Eddie Guerrero & Art Barr & Jake Roberts.