Full Talent List For This Weekend’s WrestleCon Newark

WrestleCon is in Newark for this coming SummerSlam weekend, and the full list of guests is online. The August iteration of the convention runs Friday and Sunday at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriot, and the guest list is as follows:

* Kevin Nash

* Chris Bey

* The Amazing Red

* Shayna Baszler

* Indi Hartwell

* Francine

* Big Mama

* Mercedes Martinez

* Zilla Fatu

* Tommy Dreamer

* Johnny Swinger

* Mara Sade

* Elektra Lopez

* Bryce Remsberg

* Tito Santana

* Maria Kanellis

* Brandi Rhodes

* Mark Henry

* Mickie James

* Raj Dhesi

* Thekla

* The Good Brothers

* Jushin Liger

* Allie

* Jerry Lawler

* Kurt Angle

* Bret Hart

* Penelope Ford

* Haku

* Steve Maclin

* Janai Kai

* Dawn Marie

* Mance Warner

* Steph De Lander

* Elayna Black

* Bully Ray

* D-Von Dudley

* Vicious Vicky Venuto

* Jacqueline Moore

* Stevie Ray

* Outback Jack

* Xia Brookside

* The Steiners

* Salvatore Sincere

* Shotzi Blackheart

* Chavo Guerrero Jr.

* Diamond Virago

* Tiara James

* Emily Jaye

* Harley Cameron

* Megan Bayne

* The Great Muta

* Layla El

* JBL

* Ron Simmons

* Carlito

* Anthony Bowens

* Billy Gunn

* The Honkytonk Man

* Victoria

* Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Mina Shirakawa

* Saraya

* The Godfather

* Matt Cardona

* Sting

* Will Ospreay

* The Hardys

* Abullah the Butcher

* Rikishi

* Kazuchika Okada

* Tony Atlas

* Odyssey

* Dijak

* Dan Spivey (as Waylon Mercy)

* Kiera Hogan

* Kevin Kelly

* Evil Uno

* Tasha Steelz

* Koko B. Ware

* Rhino

* Lex Luger

* Brad Baylor

* Jackson Drake

* Sean Legacy

* Ricky Smokes

You can find out more here.