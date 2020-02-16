wrestling / News

Talent Reportedly At ‘Intense Level of Hype’ For NXT Takeover: Portland

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: Portland Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic

– The talent backstage at NXT Takeover: Portland are very excited to deliver, according to a new report. The WrestleVotes Twitter account noted that the roster and crew are “ready to rock” at the show and have an “intense level of hype.”

We have live coverage of the show here.

