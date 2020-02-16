wrestling / News
Talent Reportedly At ‘Intense Level of Hype’ For NXT Takeover: Portland
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
– The talent backstage at NXT Takeover: Portland are very excited to deliver, according to a new report. The WrestleVotes Twitter account noted that the roster and crew are “ready to rock” at the show and have an “intense level of hype.”
We have live coverage of the show here.
Asked about tonight’s TakeOver. Didn’t get back anything revealing, but got that the crew in Portland tonight is “ready to rock.” The hype level is intense said one source. Should be a hell of a show.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 16, 2020
