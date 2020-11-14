wrestling / News

Talent Reportedly ‘Shocked’ Over Zelina Vega’s Release, Renee Young & More Comment

November 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega’s release from WWE has been the big news of the day, and a new report has details on the reactions in WWE and elsewhere. Fightful Select reports that people from all across the wrestling world have given thoughts and that most are looking for information themselves. Just about everyone is shocked, though one person who is on the Smackdown brand said that if anyone was going to stand their ground on third parties it would have been Vega.

Many AEW talent were surprised and one said that WWE had “lost their minds” and didn’t realize what they had in Vega. One wrestler in Impact Wrestling said they would push to get her back in Impact where she performed as Rosita and could be a boon for the returning Knockouts tag team division.

As noted in the main report about Vega’s release, she has a 90-day no-compete clause and is thus out until mid-February.

Several people have posted to Twitter to react, and you can see reactions from Renee Paquette (Young), Ryback, Mike Bennett and Shazza McKenzie below:

