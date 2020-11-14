Talent Reportedly ‘Shocked’ Over Zelina Vega’s Release, Renee Young & More Comment

Zelina Vega’s release from WWE has been the big news of the day, and a new report has details on the reactions in WWE and elsewhere. Fightful Select reports that people from all across the wrestling world have given thoughts and that most are looking for information themselves. Just about everyone is shocked, though one person who is on the Smackdown brand said that if anyone was going to stand their ground on third parties it would have been Vega.

Many AEW talent were surprised and one said that WWE had “lost their minds” and didn’t realize what they had in Vega. One wrestler in Impact Wrestling said they would push to get her back in Impact where she performed as Rosita and could be a boon for the returning Knockouts tag team division.

As noted in the main report about Vega’s release, she has a 90-day no-compete clause and is thus out until mid-February.

Several people have posted to Twitter to react, and you can see reactions from Renee Paquette (Young), Ryback, Mike Bennett and Shazza McKenzie below:

We have all become very familiar with the talents and drive of @Zelina_VegaWWE . Despite a pain in the ass setback, i have no doubt she will wind up doing something incredible in a matter of time. You can’t steal someone’s magic. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 14, 2020

Now is the time to hit @wwe and @vincemcmahon Stop watching their product and show them who has been in charge all along. #BlackoutRaw #BlackoutSmackdown #BlackoutNXT #FuckWWE — The Big Guy (@Ryback) November 14, 2020

This generation of wrestlers won’t stand for the bullshit. One man will not make a fortune off our broken backs anymore.

What’s wrong @VinceMcMahon, you feeling the heat from that Biden win? Tick Tock. pic.twitter.com/xccW1oCuC6 — Mike (@RealMikeBennett) November 13, 2020