Tales From the Territories Numbers Drop for AWA Episode
October 25, 2022
– Per Wrestlenomics, last week’s episode of Tales From the Territories on VICE TV drew a 0.02 rating in the key demo and 73,000 viewers. Last week’s episode featured the AWA.
The dropped off the Cable Top 150 rankings for last week’s episode. Viewership fell from the 111,000 viewers for the second episode, featuring the Jerry Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman feud. That episode also drew a 0.04 rating in the same key demo.
Tonight’s episode of Tales From The Territories features the CWF territory. It will air at 10:00 pm ET on VICE TV.
