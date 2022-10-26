Tales From The Territories Rating Stable With Last Week, Viewership Rebounds

Last night’s episode of Tales From The Territories saw the rating hold with last week’s number, while the viewership bounced back. The episode, which focused on the CWF, brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 101,000 viewers. Those numbers are steady with and up 38.4% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 73,000 for their AWA episode.

The numbers were still down from the 0.04 demo rating and and 111,000 viewers from two weeks ago. The show ranked #149 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with a pair of NBA games leading the way on TNT (0.76 demo rating/2.318 million viewers and 0.57/1.614 million).

Tales From the Territories is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 100,000 viewers over its first four episodes.