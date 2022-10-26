wrestling / News
Tales From The Territories Rating Stable With Last Week, Viewership Rebounds
Last night’s episode of Tales From The Territories saw the rating hold with last week’s number, while the viewership bounced back. The episode, which focused on the CWF, brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 101,000 viewers. Those numbers are steady with and up 38.4% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 73,000 for their AWA episode.
The numbers were still down from the 0.04 demo rating and and 111,000 viewers from two weeks ago. The show ranked #149 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with a pair of NBA games leading the way on TNT (0.76 demo rating/2.318 million viewers and 0.57/1.614 million).
Tales From the Territories is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 100,000 viewers over its first four episodes.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Godfather’s Switch To The Goodfather, PTC Trying To Get WWE Kicked Off Television
- NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002