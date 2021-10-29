wrestling / News
Talking Smack Not Airing Tomorrow Night On FOX Sports 1
As it turns out, Talking Smack will not be airing tomorrow night on FOX Sports 1 as originally planned. As noted last week, WWE had listed Talking Smack on FOX Sports 1 on Friday night immediately after Smackdown airs on FOX.
WWE announced on Thursday that FOX Sports 1 will replay Smackdown back to back after the show airs on FOX, meaning that Talking Smack will not air then and will air in its usual early Saturday slot on Peacock and WWE Network.
The announcement reads:
SmackDown takes over FS1 this Friday
Friday Night SmackDown began a new chapter last week, and the blue brand will continue the explosive era this week on FS1 at 8/7 C.
SmackDown will take over FS1 on Friday, as two encore presentations will immediately follow the regular broadcast airing at 8 p.m. ET.
Last week on the blue brand, Brock Lesnar came hunting for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and earned an indefinite suspension, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks delivered fireworks around the SmackDown Women’s Title landscape, King Woods was officially coronated and much more.
What will this week have in store when SmackDown heads to FS1?
