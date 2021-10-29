Talking Smack Not Airing Tomorrow Night On FOX Sports 1

As it turns out, Talking Smack will not be airing tomorrow night on FOX Sports 1 as originally planned. As noted last week, WWE had listed Talking Smack on FOX Sports 1 on Friday night immediately after Smackdown airs on FOX.

WWE announced on Thursday that FOX Sports 1 will replay Smackdown back to back after the show airs on FOX, meaning that Talking Smack will not air then and will air in its usual early Saturday slot on Peacock and WWE Network.

The announcement reads: