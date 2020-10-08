wrestling / News
Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 Currently Filming In Georgia
October 8, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 is currently filming right now in Georgia for its official debut next month. Some of the production is once again taking place at Doc Gallows’ home. The PPV will air on November 7. Rocky Romero teased last week that the show would be “worse” than the original.
