wrestling / News

Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 Currently Filming In Georgia

October 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson Talk N' Shop A Mania

Fightful Select reports that Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 is currently filming right now in Georgia for its official debut next month. Some of the production is once again taking place at Doc Gallows’ home. The PPV will air on November 7. Rocky Romero teased last week that the show would be “worse” than the original.

Talk'n Shop A Mania, Joseph Lee

