Tallahassee Police Claim AEW World Title Was Found, Then Delete Post And Say Investigation Is Still Open, AEW Says Case Solved
– We previously reported that just days after he won it, the AEW World Championship was stolen from Chris Jericho while he was out for dinner at a Longhorn Steakhouse. A police report was filed and Chris Jericho posted a video in character claiming he was starting a “worldwide investigation” for the location of the belt.
This morning, the City of Tallahassee Police Department posted a photo to Facebook claiming they found the belt, which AEW then posted to their Twitter. The post was removed from TPD’s Facebook but you can see a screenshot from AEW’s Twitter below. In AEW’s post, they say the case is solved and have yet to say anything different.
Case solved .. thank you @TallyPD pic.twitter.com/DOGLBNwxea
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2019
A reporter from Tallahassee.com asked TPD spokesman Officer Damon Miller about it, who said: “It’s been posted to social media? It’s still an open and active investigation. The case has not been closed yet.”
Looks like Jericho’s investigtaion is still on.
