Various News: Tama Tonga Addresses Internet Nerds, The Rock vs. Eddie Guerrero From 16 Years Ago, Hulk Hogan Says Hollywood Lives
– Tama Tonga shared a video online in which he talks about internet nerds after his loss to Kenny Omega.
You ain’t nobody……bitch pic.twitter.com/wsOjsA44kd
— 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 23, 2018
– WWE Network revealed that The Rock fought Eddie Guerrero for the first and only time sixteen years ago on RAW.
– In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan said that Hollywood lives, because when you’re nWo, it’s “4 Life.”
It wasn’t just a tag line brother,4Life is a long time,HollyWood Lives!
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 23, 2018