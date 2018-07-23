Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Tama Tonga Addresses Internet Nerds, The Rock vs. Eddie Guerrero From 16 Years Ago, Hulk Hogan Says Hollywood Lives

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tama Tonga

– Tama Tonga shared a video online in which he talks about internet nerds after his loss to Kenny Omega.

– WWE Network revealed that The Rock fought Eddie Guerrero for the first and only time sixteen years ago on RAW.

– In a post on Twitter, Hulk Hogan said that Hollywood lives, because when you’re nWo, it’s “4 Life.”

article topics :

Eddie Guerrero, Hulk Hogan, Tama Tonga, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading