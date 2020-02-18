Tama Tonga on The Elite Leaving NJPW for AEW, Says He’s Happy They Did Well for Themselves

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed NJPW talent Tama Tonga. During the interview, he discussed The Elite (The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega) leaving NJPW and starting AEW, how it worked out for New Japan, and more. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

His thoughts on The Elite leaving for AEW: “I think everything worked out perfectly. I’m happy they went out and started their own company as they did very well for themselves. I think the way we brought out the execution firing squads – you have to understand the style of New Japan as we’re very traditional. We called the shot, came out and executed it. Thank you very much and farewell. Good luck in all your endeavors and we’ll see you down the road.”

On if NJPW needs to change its presentation for the American fans: “I think it’s fine. The reason why New Japan is the way they are is because of the product they show in Japan. That is the product we’re bringing to America. That’s what they fans wanna see and what they see on TV is what they’re gonna get live at a show.”

Tama Tonga on NJPW leaving AXS TV: “We don’t need that outlet. Someone will pick us up next and they’ll be the lucky ones. They’ve got wrestling already and I’m sure we can find someone else that doesn’t have wrestling that could pick New Japan up.”

On the Beach Party being away to expand NJPW’s audience in North America: “Definitely. We do things like this in Japan as the other factions do similar things for their group of hardcore fans. This is something we felt that in America we have a nice fan community and let’s do the same thing and bring awareness of New Japan and Bullet Club.”