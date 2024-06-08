Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa Anointed Into The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

Toma Tonga and Tonga Loa were officially anointed into The Bloodline on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw the anointment ceremony take place to kick off the show, with Tonga being named to Jey Uso’s former position in the group. Loa was also anointed into the group as “Infamous.”

Paul Heyman tried to end the ceremony at that point, but Solo Sikoa stopped him and made sure that he thanked the two for saving him from Kevin Owens last week. Owens then came down with the Street Profits and ran the Bloodline off, which led to a six-man tag team match for the main event. The babyfaces won by DQ when Sikoa used a chair on Montez Ford, leading to a beatdown by the group.