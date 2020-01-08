Tama Tonga Bringing Bullet Club Beach Party To Tampa During Wrestlemania Weekend

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tama Tonga revealed that he will be bringing a Bullet Club Beach Party to Tampa during Wrestlemania weekend. It happens on April 4 at Whiskey Joe’s from 10 am ET – 4 pm ET. Those set to appear include Tanga Loa, Jay White, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, Haku, Bone Soldier and El Phantasmo. Alicia Atout will be the host. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 AM ET. Here are highlights:

On the theme of the party: “This is a celebration. It’s a celebration of wrestling, it’s a celebration of Bullet Club, and it’s a celebration of New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

On holding a Bullet Club party for the second year in a row: “This time we’re doing it on the beach, in Tampa, my home state. I want to knock it out of the park, and I’m looking forward to the party. Everyone had a great time last year, the response we got was all positive. People showed their love on our big sold-out Madison Square Garden weekend. That meant a lot to me. I was grateful for everyone’s support.”

On his loss at Wrestle Kingdom: “The match didn’t turn out the way we wanted. Fin and Juice are a good team, a solid team, and we had a long reign with the belts. It didn’t go the way we wanted at Wrestle Kingdom, so the goal now is to get our belts back and move forward.”

We’re baaaaack! As reported on ⁦⁦@SInow⁩, Bullet Club Beach Party comes to Tampa in April 4th! Tickets on sale on Friday (merch on sale at https://t.co/kZT97VwSUh now!) Check out the article now! #BCBP https://t.co/GA6a3Vs5ro — Beach Party SZN (@BulletClubBP) January 8, 2020