Various News: Tama Tonga Reveals New Bullet Club Logo, AEW Posts Bonus Match

January 28, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Tama Tonga revealed a new Bullet Club logo on social media today. He noted that the new logo is not a replacement for the previous skull and two guns crossing logo, but part of “something bigger.” The skull and two guns crossing logo has been a huge hit and big merchandise seller.

– AEW tweeted out that Kip Sabian vs. QT Marshall is set for AEW Dark tonight, and also posted a special bonus match between Kip Sabian and Michael Nakazawa to YouTube, which you can see below.

