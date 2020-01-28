wrestling / News
Various News: Tama Tonga Reveals New Bullet Club Logo, AEW Posts Bonus Match
– Tama Tonga revealed a new Bullet Club logo on social media today. He noted that the new logo is not a replacement for the previous skull and two guns crossing logo, but part of “something bigger.” The skull and two guns crossing logo has been a huge hit and big merchandise seller.
Next Generation. #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/KSQ4MWddPP
— Tama “The Plumber” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 27, 2020
We appreciate everyone’s input. Don’t worry, this is not a logo replacement but part of something bigger. Enjoy the ride.
New Generation. #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/fTVvJAb2ft
— Tama “The Plumber” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 28, 2020
– AEW tweeted out that Kip Sabian vs. QT Marshall is set for AEW Dark tonight, and also posted a special bonus match between Kip Sabian and Michael Nakazawa to YouTube, which you can see below.
Tonight on #AEWDark, it's @realmmarshall1 vs. @TheKipSabian!
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7e/6c & subscribe to our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8, so you don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/eOL6t7iNy7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 28, 2020
SPECIAL BONUS DARK MATCH!
It's @TheKipSabian w/@thePenelopeFord vs. @MichaelNakazawa
This match goes live on our @YouTube channel at 2pm EST & don't forget to watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7e/6c pic.twitter.com/ZedWFdUB2v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 28, 2020
