Various News: Tama Tonga Reveals New Bullet Club Logo, AEW Posts Bonus Match

– Tama Tonga revealed a new Bullet Club logo on social media today. He noted that the new logo is not a replacement for the previous skull and two guns crossing logo, but part of “something bigger.” The skull and two guns crossing logo has been a huge hit and big merchandise seller.

We appreciate everyone’s input. Don’t worry, this is not a logo replacement but part of something bigger. Enjoy the ride. New Generation. #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/fTVvJAb2ft — Tama “The Plumber” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 28, 2020

– AEW tweeted out that Kip Sabian vs. QT Marshall is set for AEW Dark tonight, and also posted a special bonus match between Kip Sabian and Michael Nakazawa to YouTube, which you can see below.