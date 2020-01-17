wrestling / News
Tama Tonga Challenges nZo to Match For Charity
– Tama Tonga and the former Enzo Amore look ready to do battle for a good cause. Tonga posted a video to Twitter in which he challenged nZo to a match of some sort — wrestling, boxing, shoot fight — with the caveat that whatever money they raise would go to a charity that the fans chose.
The bad blood between the two goes back to ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, when nZo and CazXL showed up to interrupt the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Title Match. The intrerruption was worked but those in the match reportedly were not aware. Tonga has taken offence, and they’ve been trading shots at each other on and off since.
nZo responded on Twitter, saying that he would like to have the money go to HeartSupport which helps people get through depression and suicidal thoughts. As of now, there is no match as nothing has yet been made official, including what promotion it may be done through.
Enough with the talk @real1 pic.twitter.com/EKZMQAm3Be
— Tama “The Plumber” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 16, 2020
We’ve lost too many & still we see so many wrestlers suffering from depression addiction & suicide. I’m blessed. I love life & live it passionately. But I’ve seen the strongest lose this battle it’s real. The charity I’d like to represent in the ring @Tama_Tonga is @heartsupport
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) January 17, 2020
And now ur D-E-D @Tama_Tonga
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) January 17, 2020
