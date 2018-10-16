Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Tama Tonga Comments on Potential Bullet Club Departures, Rapper Drop Over 80 WWE References to Celebrate Smackdown 1000

October 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tama Tonga NJPW

– Cody, the Young Bucks, & Adam Page have been teasing a departure from NJPW on Being The Elite. Tama Tonga has furthered the speculation with the following post on Twitter…

– Rapper Bodie drops over 80 WWE references in tribute to the history of WWE Smackdown…

