Tama Tonga on the Transitional Changes ROH Is Going Through, His Thoughts on Marty Scurll Taking Over Creative Side

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed Tama Tonga. During the interview, he discussed the changes ROH is going through, NJPW returning to Madison Square Garden, Marty Scurll taking over the creative side of ROH, and more. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Tama Tonga on the Bullet Club Beach Party: “Just the vibe. It’s not a block party in the city – we’re on the beach. We’re on the water and it’s a whole new thing. Shorts, swim suits, sun shades, sun block, beach balls – that’s what it is. It’s a vibe. I’m taking some stock into it. There’s gotta be more than just beating me in flip cup – which is not gonna happen. He’s gotta think of something better as there needs to be more, Flip. That’s just the beginning of a gauntlet.”

Tama Tonga on how talent from outside NJPW and ROH will be appearing at the event: “It’s not just ROH. We’ve opened it up to Ken Shamrock, Matt Sydal and more guests. This is a wrestling community here in America and we’re trying to extend our reach. We’re just showing love to the wrestling community and we’ll see where it goes from there. We’re gonna show that Bullet Club has a heart, you know [laughs].”

On NJPW returning to Madison Square Garden: “Perfect. This is what we’ve been wanting. This is how we’ve been wanting to come to America. We made a splash the first time and wanna keep making splashes every time we come.”

His thoughts on ROH being in a transitional stage: “ROH went through some changes in the past year and that happens with every company. They’re just in a transitional stage. I can’t knock them for that as it happens with every company. They have great talent and they were fun to work with. They’re hard-working guys and they have a good crew. If they stick with the guns they have, I think they’re gonna have a nice period out of the transitional period they just came out of.”

His thoughts on Marty Scurll booking for ROH: “Marty has a good mind for wrestling. You can expect new ideas and a new style. Change is always good for anything and I think people will see this. I think they just did an event called Free Enterprise and I’ve heard good things. From the looks of things, they look promising so it’s a good start.”